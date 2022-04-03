Prince Harry and William to ‘reunite’ over ‘unbreakable bond’: Expert

File Footage

Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are said to be headed towards a truce following years of strained relations, with a royal expert claiming that their ‘unbreakable bond’ is sure to bring them together, reported Express UK.

Reports of the two princes’ close brotherly bond being tarnished have been going around since Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, and reportedly worsened after the Duke of Sussex moved away from the royal family and relocated to US with his wife.

Despite the reports of their rising rift, PA royal correspondent Alan Jones continues to believe that Prince Harry and Prince William’s ‘unbreakable bond’ will ensure a reconciliation.

Talking on True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, Jones said: “I think William has still got a lot of time for Harry. He's his little brother at the end of the day.”

He further shared: “Even though they haven't seen eye to eye, I think there is still that brotherly bond, their mother's death has created this unbreakable tie between them. At the end of the day, he will always put his arm around him, whatever he said about the family.”



