Kendall Jenner responds to Kylie and Khloe Kardashian's 'big toes' comments after being mocked

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has revealed that she was going to 'block all toe comments' in her latest Instagram post after being trolled.

The 26-year-old hilariously responded to the trolls who have ridiculed her feet for years in her latest social media post as she posed in a pair of black sandals on Friday.

However, Kendall's sweet sisters refused to let it drop, as both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian admitted they 'loved' their siblings 'big toes' in comments underneath the post.

The Vogue cover girl captioned a slideshow of photos: 'I’m blocking all toe comments.'

Her younger sister Kylie commented: 'i love them,' while her best friend Hailey Bieber mused: 'lmfaooooo.'

Meanwhile her older half-sibling Khloe Kardashian joked: 'I love your big toes.'

Kendall's mother Kris interjected to write: 'God I love you.'

However, Kendall Jenner was looking smashing in a figure-hugging maxi dress with a small slit.