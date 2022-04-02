Joni Mitchell honoured at all-star MusiCares tribute

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell thrilled a Las Vegas audience on Friday by taking the stage during a rare public appearance to sing along with an all-star lineup of musicians who paid tribute to her pioneering career.



Artists from John Legend to Cyndi Lauper, Beck, Billy Porter, Mickey Guyton and Brandi Carlile performed favorite selections from Mitchell's catalog at the annual MusiCares fundraising gala before the Grammys.

After nearly three hours of heartfelt speeches and performances, Mitchell stood on the stage in an MGM Grand ballroom somewhat speechless.

"It's a very special evening. I don't know what else to say. I don't want to say I was honored. That's obvious," she said.

"I was very impressed with the quality talent that was here tonight," she added. "Everything was splendid."

Mitchell then joined several of the night's performers to sing along to two songs, "The Circle Game" and "Big Yellow Taxi."

The Canadian-born musician, 78, has kept a low profile since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015 that left her unable to speak or walk. On Friday, she walked with the assistance of a cane, which she tapped along to the music.

MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, raises funds to help musicians struggling with health and other issues. The group said it honored Mitchell as its person of the year because of her creative work, philanthropy and resilience. (Reuters)