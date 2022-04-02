Pete Davidson follows Kim Kardashian’s style guide, upgrades wardrobe

Pete Davidson has been all over the news ever since he publicly announced his relationship with supermodel Kim Kardashian.

However, the Saturday Night Live star’s latest closet makeover is proof that he is taking major style inspirations from his girlfriend.

The King of Staten Island star, 28, shared a glimpse of his luxurious closet on the Instagram account for Spiff Luxury Organizing company on Thursday.

The post featured photos giving a peek of display shelving and storage space containing his clothes. “We tied in the black shelving with some black sustainable storage boxes,” the caption read.

The post promised "more to come" from "Pete Davidson's closet makeover," and showed off Davidson’s clothes hung on a rack in a color-coordinated fashion.

However, fans were quick notice that SNL star’s luxurious walk-in closet looks very similar to his girlfriend Kim’s house. One commented, “Becoming a Kardashian! GET OUT!” Another wrote, “Did you organize his room with his kid pillows and kim candles?! Love him.”

Previously, Davidson gave Netflix a tour of where he was living in 2020 — in the basement of his mother's home in Staten Island.