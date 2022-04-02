Megan Fox has a message for Elon Musk

Actress Megan Fox on Friday treated her fans with a couple of brand new pictures.
The "Transformers" star flaunted her toned tummy in a cobalt blue crop top and miniskirt with thigh-high boots for her latest Instagram post.
" SpaceX flight attendant.only 8 months and 6 days left until you reach your destination," she said jokingly in the caption. SpaceX is an Aerospace company owned by Elon Musk.
More than 1.3 million people liked her Instagram post within a few hours.
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra reveals her excitement on being a grandmother
Experts point out the damage Prince Harry has done with his Prince Philip memorial snub and the ‘excuses that...
Bella Hadid will make her acting debut in the third season of Hulu's Emmy-nominated series 'Ramy'
Bruce Willis' family announced that the actor has taken retirement following his diagnosis with Aphasia
Liam Payne recently land at netizens target for his 'baffling' accent at Oscars 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton recently received royal treatment from 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise