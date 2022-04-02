Megan Fox has a message for Elon Musk

 
Saturday April 02, 2022
By Web Desk
April 02, 2022
Actress Megan Fox on Friday treated her fans with a couple of brand new pictures.

The "Transformers" star flaunted her toned tummy in a cobalt blue crop top and miniskirt with thigh-high boots for her latest Instagram post.

" SpaceX flight attendant.only 8 months and 6 days left until you reach your destination," she said jokingly in the caption.  SpaceX is an Aerospace company owned by Elon Musk.

More than 1.3 million people liked her Instagram post within a few hours.