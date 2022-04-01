Jessie J claps back at trolls attacking her weight gain after miscarriage

Award-winning songwriter Jessie J slams a nosy troll asking about her weight gain, barely five months after her miscarriage.

The singer blasted the nosy Nellie for their comments about pregnancy and weight gain in an Instagram Story.

The now-expired story called on the troll to “stop commenting on people’s weight. Anyone. Just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure.”



“Or you look skinny. Just anything. Just Stop. I see it so much on socials and know it happens in real life.”

Especially since “I have gained 10 pounds in the past 6 months and I feel great. That’s just under a stone to those who don’t do pounds. It might stay or it might not or I might gain more. Who cares?! I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.”

Later on in the story she also revealed that she was recently asked “if I was pregnant” because “You look pregnant.”

The same people that asked also know about “what I went through last year and told me their thoughts on that and how I should have handled it.”

“So strange and damn bold. I would never. Just no. It’s a no,” she admitted before concluding.

“Not cool to just say or comment on anyone’s body. Unless they/ I tell you or ask your opinion it’s not one that’s needed or helpful. Wild they some people don’t know that. Phew.” (sic)