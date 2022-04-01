Chris Rock ‘shuts down’ Will Smith attacks in new show after Oscar slap

Chris Rock officially shuts down an audience member who started chanting against Will Smith in his comedy show after the Oscar slap.
The incident occurred this Thursday night when the actor was dressed in an all-white ensemble and was busy performing on stage when an audience member yelled profanities at Will Smith.
According to People magazine, one audience member was heard shouting “[expletive] Will Smith,” and while Rock refused to engage in the conversation before, he immediately jumped in this time around and chanted "No, no, no, no, no..."
This is the first time Rock has publically defended Will Smith and just a day ago admitted that he’s "still processing what happened" on the Oscars stage and also told crowds at the time, "I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard."
