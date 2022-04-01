Will Smith was not asked to leave Oscars, spill eye witnesses: Report

Will Smith to leave the Oscars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claim insiders.

The Oscars bosses are accused of telling partial truth as Oscars-goers reveal Smith was never asked to leave the show since a consensus amongst the team could not be reached.

The Academy told the Associated Press Wednesday night, “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

TMZ sources confirms that the officials were split about how to handle the situation.

Three people “witnessed various conversations” told the outlet that some wanted the King Richard star to stay while others did not.

Other sources “with direct knowledge” who “were present” at the show in fact shared that producer Will Packer told Smith “he could stay.”