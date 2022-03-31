Kate Middleton and Prince William give ex-Bafta boss Amanda Berry a key post

Prince William and Kate Middleton have hired ex-Bafta boss Amanda Berry to replace Jason Knauf as head of their Royal Foundation.

Amanda Berry will replace Jason Knauf who stepped down at the end of last year and had accused Meghan of bullying.



The new appointment for the charitable Royal Foundation is being praised as 'inspired' choice.

The 60-year-old, who is known to be very friendly with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced three months ago that she was leaving Bafta and thanked to William being the organisation's president.



Knauf, who famously accused Meghan Markle of bullying, was said to have reluctantly quit after his husband took up a diplomatic position overseas.



The ex-communications secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan, was at the centre of claims that Meghan had bullied palace staff, and made a formal complaint that prompted an internal inquiry. She denies wrongdoing.

Richard Fitzwilliams, commenting on the new appointment, told MailOnline that it was 'an inspired one for the future of the monarchy which the Cambridges and their children represent' and added Ms Berry was 'a pragmatic and dedicated moderniser' who had a 'remarkable' record at Bafta.

