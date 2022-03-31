Bruce Willis shocks fans with tearful announcement

Bruce Willis left fans crying as he said goodbye to his acting career after devastating brain disorder diagnosis.

Hollywood's legendary actor, 67, has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities, and has made the decision to step back from making movies.

Willis' family, while disclosing the news to fans on social media, said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him"