Aussie allrounder Mitch Marsh. Photo: AFP/ file

LAHORE: Australia’s renowned allrounder Mitchell Marsh will leave his squad in Pakistan to continue his recovery from a low-grade hip flexor injury, confirmed Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Australian cricket board said that Marsh will be released from the squad following the assessment that he would not be available for selection in the remaining three matches of the tour (two ODIs and one T20I).

Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period, read the statement.

Australian team medical staff deemed it the most effective way for Marsh to recover as quickly as possible without having to interrupt his rehabilitation.



“Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,” said Marsh.