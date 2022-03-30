MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L), and Maulana Fazlur Rehman (R) speaking during a press conference in Karachi on March 22, 2022. — Screengrab via Hum News Live

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the majority in the National Assembly as MQM-P has decided to join hands with the combined Opposition to support their no-confidence motion against the PM.

Following the late-night development, the PTI-led government lost the majority in the lower house. The National Assembly is expected to vote on April 3 after the no-confidence motion is tabled against PM Khan.

With 177 members, the Opposition now has more numbers in the National Assembly and they do not need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs. On the other hand, the government is left with the support of only 164 members of parliament.



The MQM-P's decision to side with the Opposition came after both sides signed a draft prepared by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, sources told Geo News.

Government

PTI — 155

PML-Q — 4

GDA — 3

AML — 1

BAP — 1

Total: 164

Opposition

PML-N — 84

PPP — 56

MMA —14

BAP — 4

BNP-M — 4

Independent — 4

ANP — 1

JWP — 1

JI — 1

MQM-P — 7

PML-Q — 1

Total: 177

MQM confirms development

Taking to Twitter, MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari wrote: "The agreement between the joint Opposition and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has been finalised."

"After the ratification of the proposed agreement by the PPP CEC, MQM Pakistan Coordinating Committee, the details will be revealed before the media tomorrow at 4pm," he said.

'Congratulations Pakistan': Bilawal

Akin to that, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed on the microblogging website that the united Opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

"Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," the PPP chairman wrote.

PPP's Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri, taking a jibe at the government, tweeted: "#GameOverIK"

'United Opposition taken form of national jirga': Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the united Opposition has taken the form of a "national jirga", in which all the democratic forces of the country are united on a single platform — especially every party in Balochistan.

'Middle-class parties do not make decisions': Gill

Reacting to the development and taking a swipe at MQM-P, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that the Opposition will be "unsuccessful" very soon.

"Middle-class parties do not make decisions in the middle of the night. Such work is done by the elite. But if you watch N-League TV, they are breathing a sigh of relief right now," he wrote.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan told the party supports "ghabrana nahi hai (don't be nervous)".



