Jennifer Lopez's latest outing suggests she can't leave without her beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looked amazing as she enjoyed outing with her beau Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on Monday.

The lovebirds, who could not stay away from each other for a long period, looked to be in great spirits as they stepped out together in the town.



The celebrity duo were all smiles as they strolled together and Lopez wrapped her arm in Ben's while in a parking lot after an iced coffee run.

Lopez looked smashing in a lavender sweater with a floral embroidery. The top had darker shades of purple on the sleeves and cuffs, and also featured some green on the front.



Affleck's sweetheart tucked the top into statement-making flared jeans with a button fly that were faded at the knees.



The mother-of-two rocked her honey-highlighted locks in a center part with a subtle 70s style flip at the ends as they fell over her shoulders. She also draped a blush pink leather purse over her shoulder as she tucked one hand into her pocket.

JLo added large gold hoops and lightly tinted aviator sunglasses to her look, keeping the hippie chic aesthetic consistent. Ben let his lady take the fashion reins as he went for a much more understated look in a navy sweater and rolled the sleeves up to his elbows.