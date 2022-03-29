Prince Harry remains mum on Prince Philip memorial, disappoints admirers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shocked royal fans with silence on Prince Philip Memorial.

Former royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells Sky News how incredible the security inside Westminster Abbey is and fumed at the Duke of Sussex for making an excuse out of the same.

Harry "should be here. Whether he brings his wife [Meghan] or not, it doesn't matter".

"The security here is incredible, I can't tell you. He should be here," he added.

Speaking of disgraced son Prince Andrew, the photographer added: "He is on the list."

Buckingham Palace on Thursday shared details about next week's memorial service for Prince Philip who died last year.

The memorial service will pay tribute to his life of service, support for over 700 charitable organization and his greatest legacy, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Quoting sources, a royal expert said Queen Elizabeth still "hopes to attend".

Alongside members of the royal family—including Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Cambridges, Wessexes and Prince Andrew.

The statement made no mention of Prince Harry, who opted out of the event earlier this month.