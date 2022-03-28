2022 Oscars: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker set red carpet ablaze in black

Kourtney Kardashian and her partner, musician Travis Barker took the internet by storm as they made their glamorous red carpet debut at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

The glam pair, who announced their engagement in October 2021, arrived in style at the red carpet of 94th Annual Academy Awards in coordinating outfits.

The Poosh founder, who just became the first Kardashian-Jenner family member to attend the star-studded event, wore a sleek, strapless black tea-length vintage dress. She paired the gorgeous outfit with a slicked back hairstyle and finished her look with strappy Aquazzura sandals.

While the Blink-182 drummer, who also performed at the glamorous ceremony, sported a head-to-toe black suit. He completed his dapper look with black rectangular sunglasses.

While the pair, who made their red carpet debut this year at Oscars flaunted PDA moves for the cameras as well.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.