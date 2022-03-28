Tiffany Haddish talks of how Will Smith ‘stood up for his wife’ at Oscars against Chris Rock

Tiffany Haddish lauds Will Smith’s “beautiful” actions in standing up for his wife Jada Pinkett after Chris Rock’s comments.

She shared her feelings during a candid chat with People magazine and was quoted saying, "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me."

"As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you."

"And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives."

Later into the conversation, Haddish even posed it as a question and asked, "Would you do that for your wife? Would you say, 'Keep my wife's name out your [expletive]…' Like, yes! Yes!"

Especially since Rock was a close pal of both Smith and Pinkett, "Why would you do that?" she also asked. "He didn't even run the joke by her, but she was hurt though."

"If she wouldn't have been hurt, [Will] probably wouldn't have said nothing," Haddish also added.

"But you could see he was clearly… And they exploited it. They exploited her, so 'I have to do something'… He protected his wife."