Japan’s ‘Drive My Car’ wins best international film Oscar

Hollywood, United States: The Japanese arthouse film "Drive My Car" on Sunday won the Oscar for best international feature.



The poignant three-hour movie also earned Ryusuke Hamaguchi a nomination for the coveted best director prize.

The film bested a crowded field of global hits that included "Flee" (Denmark), "The Hand of God" (Italy), "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan) and "The Worst Person in the World" (Norway).