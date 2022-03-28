 
Sunday March 27, 2022
Did Prince William refer to Prince Harry in his latest statement

By Web Desk
March 28, 2022
Prince William's statement after the Caribbean tour has become topic of discussion on social media.

In a personal statement shared via Kensington Royal social media accounts, the Duke of Cambridge acknowledged their eight-day tour of the Caribbean has prompted conversation and debate about the Royal Family’s role across the Commonwealth.

“Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that's not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have,” he said in the statement.

Commenting on his statement, royal expert Angela Levin wondered whether William's remarks were a hint to his brother Prince Harry.