Did Prince William refer to Prince Harry in his latest statement

Prince William's statement after the Caribbean tour has become topic of discussion on social media.
In a personal statement shared via Kensington Royal social media accounts, the Duke of Cambridge acknowledged their eight-day tour of the Caribbean has prompted conversation and debate about the Royal Family’s role across the Commonwealth.
“Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that's not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have,” he said in the statement.
Commenting on his statement, royal expert Angela Levin wondered whether William's remarks were a hint to his brother Prince Harry.
Kendall Jenner an Kylie put their enviably toned figures on display in skimpy lavender ensembles
The couple had first met in 2015 on the sets of a television show,' I Can Do That'
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is reportedly asking her parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to peacefully settle divorce
Nicki Minaj reacted to Remy Ma's comment about their infamour beef
Matteo Bocelli said, 'Ed Sheeran is someone who respects talent and artistry in all its forms'
Lizzo is over the moon to welcome her new series 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls'