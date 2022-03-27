No-trust move: Shahzain Bugti steps down as SAPM on Balochistan affairs

Jamhoori Watan Party leader Shah­zain Bugti. Photo: Geo.TV/ screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant (SAPM) on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan and Jamhoori Watan Party leader Shah­zain Bugti Sunday parted ways with the government while announcing his resignation from the federal cabinet, ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion against the premier.

The development comes after a meeting of the politician with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP and PML-N lawmakers. Bilawal called on Bugti at his residence to seek his support for the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We stood with PM Imran Khan for three-and-a-half years and tried hard to bring a change in Balochistan,” Bugti said in a press conference flanked by Bilawal.

"Keeping the situation in the country in view, I announce to leave PM Imran Khan’s cabinet and resign [as a member of] federal government,” Bugti said, adding that he stands with PDM and will try to do his best for the people of Pakistan.

NA session on no-trust motion adjourned till Mar 28

On March 25, the crucial National Assembly session to deliberate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was adjourned as expected till Monday, March 28.

The session was wrapped up almost immediately after it started with the recitation of Holy Quran with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri offered Fateha for PTI’s deceased MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, others who lost their lives during Peshawar and Sibi terror attacks as per Qaiser's direction.

Later, Qaiser adjourned the hearing till 4pm on Monday.

“Since this is the tradition of this house, that whenever an respectable member [of the assembly] passes away, the [NA] session is adjourned till the next [working] day in their honour,” Qaiser said.

He said that the tradition has been followed nine times in the 12th assembly, four times in the 13th assembly, six times in the 14th assembly and five times in the current assembly.

Voting on no-confidence motion likely on April 4

A day earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan will likely take place on April 3 or 4.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rasheed said that by bringing the no-trust motion, the Opposition has actually helped Imran Khan, whose popularity has increased manifold since then.

Answering a question about PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, who is nominated in a murder case in Sindh, Rasheed said that he will be arrested upon arrival from Dubai.