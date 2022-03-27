Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins ingested '10 different substances': report

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins’ premature death has sparked a citywide investigation into a possible overdose, suicide or foul play.

According to reports by the Attorney General’s Office in Colombia, the preliminary results of the urine toxicology test have been revealed and they have been shared in a press release.

According to a Twitter update, "the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others" have been found within Hawkins’ system.

In light of this, The National Institute of Forensic Medicine "continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death."

This press release comes shortly after the District Health Secretary revealed that a local emergency centre received news of a patient struggling with chest pains on Friday night.

Health professionals who attended to the singer attempted numerous resuscitative manoeuvres but he was later declared dead at the scene.

Following that, The District Health Secretary released a statement announcing "the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work."

"In addition, condolences are sent to his family, companions and followers," the statement concluded by adding.