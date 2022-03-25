Cardi-B, Offset and daughter Kulture to be featured in ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show

Rap queen Cardi B is all set to make cameo in the popular animated series Baby Shark's Big Show on Nickelodean along with her family.
The WAP star rapper will be making a guest appearance as ‘Sharki B’ in a special episode of the preschool animated series. She will be joined by her husband, singer Offset (voicing Offshark) and three-year-old daughter Kulture as Kulture Shark character.
The show last aired in February and will return in April with the episodes Shark Prank and Lagoon Lemonade on April . Cardi B’s episode titled The Seaweed Sway, is scheduled to release on April 15.
According a press release, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.”
This will be the first time that the Grammy winning rapper, who has been a vocal Baby Shark fans since the beginning, will be lending her voice to a character in an animated show.
Meanwhile, the I Like It singer is excited to score nomination for the Grammys this year. She has been nominated for the track Up in the Best Rap Performance category.
