Queen 'refuses' to let go of confidence, is 'in high spirits' amid mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth II wants to keep up the optics despite alleged future with wheelchair.

Robert Hardman tells GB News that the 95-year-old is in "very good spirits" even though she is "largely confined" to using a wheelchair.

Speaking on GB News said that “Mobility is something of an issue now…I’m told by those very close to her that she's in very good spirits, you know - absolutely pin-sharp as ever.

“But, but there is a mobility [issue] inevitably when you're coming up to your 96th birthday and also dignity, I think it's terribly important.

“She is the Queen, she wants to be seen as the Queen, she wants to look the part.”

Upon his various books about the royal family, Mr Hardman says: “I was very lucky in researching this and I was given access to the royal archives which are atop Windsor Castle in the big tower.

“Under lock and key there are the King’s wartime diaries, all 11 volumes of them, and the Queen gave me access to have a look at those

“They are fascinating because they're not just sort of ‘what I did today’ type diaries. I mean, they're very honest.”

Meanwhile, the monarch is coming under the radar of royal experts, who suggest her to give up the Crown.

DAILY Mirror Associate Editor Kevin Maguire, notes the Queen is getting 'frailer' by the day and the best decision at the moment is to let her retire from public duties.

Maguire went on to urge the monarchists to take action amid the going crisis. If this shall not happen in time, the expert adds, the royalty could be compromised.