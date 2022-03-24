Prince William and Charles' absence from UK stirs debate about royal family's future plan

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on an official visit to the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth while Prince Charles is also out of the United Kingdom on his official duties.

Their absence has stirred a debate on who will will take charge if the monarch becomes suddenly ill.

Former BBC correspondent Peter Hunt on Wednesday said the royal family has no foolproof plan to cover all scenarios for when Queen Elizabeth can't carry out her duties.

He said that "Both Charles and William and abroad.If the Queen becomes ill, either Charles flies home or Andrew steps in.-an unthinkable move for many.

Pro-monarchy journalist Richard Eden said "This is why Prince Andrew and Prince Harry must be stripped of their roles as Counsellors of State immediately.

Prince Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew fell out of favor with the royal family after the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties and the Duke of York got involved in a sex scandal.