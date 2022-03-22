Kylie Jenner decides to change son Wolf's name in surprising statement: Read

Kylie Jenner has left fans asking questions, a month after welcoming son Wolf Webster.
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul shared that her son is no longer called Wolf- a decision jointly taken by her and boyfriend Travis Scott.
"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she began in a note posted on social media."We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added.
Kylie welcomed son on February 2, 2022 with Travis. The couple also shared four-year-old daughter Stormi.
