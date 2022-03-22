 
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Kylie Jenner shares name change was joint decision of parents

By Web Desk
March 22, 2022
Kylie Jenner decides to change son Wolf's name in surprising statement: Read

Kylie Jenner has left fans asking questions, a month after welcoming son Wolf Webster.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul shared that her son is no longer called Wolf- a decision jointly taken by her and boyfriend Travis Scott.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she began in a note posted on social media."We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added.

Kylie welcomed son on February 2, 2022 with Travis. The couple also shared four-year-old daughter Stormi.