Prince Andrew not on guest list as Princess Eugenie set to launch podcast

Prince Andrew is not on the guest list as his younger daughter Princess Eugenie is all set to launch a podcast on trafficking after her father settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.



Princess Eugenie is reportedly preparing to launch a series of podcasts in early summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Princess will invite a variety of guests to discuss about modern slavery, including sex trafficking, however, Prince Andrew will not be one of them.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew also have ‘zero’ conversations on the topic, the report cited a royal source.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew appears to have developed a reluctance to show open support for her own father in case against Virginia Giuffre, it is also reported.

Princess Eugenie will celebrate her 32nd birthday on March 23.