Brooklyn Beckham shares how Nicola Peltz satisfies his 'label obsession'

Brooklyn Beckham talks 'label obsession', shares adorable notes from Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is flaunting love notes from future wife Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old son of the former footballer played a round of What's In My Bag with British Vogue and spilled that he receives love notes from finacee Nicola.

Brooklyn and Nicola are expected to tie the knot in early April.

Before sharing some of the notes from his ladylove, the budding chef revealed that he has a 'label obsession' and likes the 'feeling' of them.

"These are labels which my Mrs bought me and she personalised them," he began before adding, "When I say label obsession, I have a thing with the feeling of them, like even when I was playing football as a young kid and I had my football kit on, my dad always had to like cut them out because it was distracting me."

"Rub for worries but don't worry because I'm always right here with you," read one message.

"I love you with all my heart baby and I promise we can get through anything together," read another.

Brooklyn later added that he always keeps a note from Nicola in his wallet- the one he has also tattooed on his neck.

"I realised after I tattooed on myself, that I can't see it on my back of the neck but something that I always keep in my wallet," he shared of the note.

It reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey."