PTI MNAs shifted to 'unknown' locations from Sindh House: sources

(L-R) PTI MNAs Nuzhat Pathan, Wajiha Qamar, Noor Alam Khan, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Makhdom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer. — NA of Pakistan/File

Amid reports regarding the imposition of the governor's rule in Sindh, the PTI lawmakers staying at the Sindh House have been shifted to unknown locations, Geo News reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that a civil intelligence agency reported the development to the PTI government.

AT least 24 PTI MNAs were reportedly staying at the Sindh House due to "security threats" after a police operation at the Parliament Lodges. They had also announced to vote on the no-trust motion despite the PTI announcing to skip the voting.

The federal government had hinted at imposing the governor's rule to stop the "illegal" activity of "horsetrading" taking place there.

According to reports, some of the MNAs have been moved to Sindh and were evacuated in different vehicles today early morning.

The agency informed the concerned authorities that they are trying to locate the missing MNAs. They stated that among these MNAs, three women MNAs were shifted to Sukkur last night.

On Thursday, the government started work on a summary about the imposition of the governor’s rule in Sindh and an important meeting was scheduled to be held today with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in the chair to review the latest situation in this regard.