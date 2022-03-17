Russia rejects top UN court order to halt Ukraine offensive

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday rejected an order by the UN's top court for Russia to suspend the military offensive in Ukraine, a day after judges in The Hague announced their ruling.
"We cannot take this decision into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that both parties — Russia and Ukraine — had to agree for the ruling to be implemented.
"No consent can be obtained in this case," Peskov said.
The UN's International Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Moscow should "immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24 on the territory of Ukraine."
Kyiv dragged Moscow to the UN's top court days after President Vladimir Putin launched his military campaign.
Peskov claimed that Moscow's delegation in talks with Kyiv to end fighting was "showing much greater readiness than our counterparts to negotiate."
Joe Biden rules out direct action against nuclear-armed Russia, warning that it would lead to "World War III"
The move could harm the objectives of the joint Japanese-Russian economic activities, says Hirokazu Matsuno
The EU last month broke a long-standing taboo by agreeing to pay for arms deliveries to Ukraine after Russian launched...
As violence continues, Russia, Ukraine's foreign ministers are in Turkey for highest-level talks of conflict so far
Battle erupted late Tuesday in Kanya just a day after dozens of members of a self-defence militia were killed in same...
Moscow's offer was condemned because most routes led into Russia or its ally Belarus