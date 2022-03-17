Democratic set-up to be wrapped up if Opposition moves towards confrontation: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Amid the rising political temperature in the country in the backdrop of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed warned the Opposition not to move towards confrontation and feared that the democratic set up will be wrapped up in the country if it happens.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that the Opposition was talking about the national government but soon they will also call for a technocratic government.

Reacting to the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, the interior minister said that the Opposition will suffer defeat. Lashing out at PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, he said that he exposed himself in his recent interview.

The MNA has the right to cast vote as per his/her conscience, he said, adding that there will be no hindrance on the route leading to the National Assembly on the day of voting on the no-trust motion.

Reacting to reports about 12 MNAs hailing from PTI in Sindh House, the minister said that the nation will reject those who will sell their conscience.

He hoped that PTI’s allies will support PM Imran Khan during the voting. “I stand with PM Imran Khan like a rock,” he added.

The minister said the PM has directed the cabinet members to continue consultations with allies.

He said there will be public holidays in the federal capital from 21st to 24th of this month due to the session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

He said the Pakistan Day parade this time will be a historic one as the OIC foreign ministers will also attend the event.

He said 2,000 Rangers and FC personnel will perform duty on this occasion to maintain law and order in the federal capital. Rasheed said the parliament house and federal lodges will be protected by FC and Rangers.