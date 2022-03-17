Angelina Jolie hails ‘heroic’ message of the Violence Against Women Act

Actor Angelina Jolie has just showered the people responsible for the Violence Against Women Act, with praise and adoration.

The actor began her praise during an interview with NBC News this Wednesday.

There she highlighted “It is personal to everyone. Everyone who cares about family, everyone who cares about children, everyone who cares about their own safety and the health of their community.”

But “I [think] this country doesn’t recognize what a serious domestic violence and child abuse problem it really has.”

This claim comes shortly after the American Senate renewed the act this Thursday, as part of their $1.5 trillion spending bill.

During the course of her interview, she also went on to say, “My children’s health is my priority at this moment.”

“And my focus for the last few years has been to help my family and … to focus on helping change laws to protect other families and other women and focus on their stories,” she added before concluding.