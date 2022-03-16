Brian Cox says he regrets calling Johnny Depp ‘overblown’ and ‘overrated’

Brian Cox expressed his regrets on calling Johnny Depp ‘overblown and overrated’ in his recently released memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, in a recent interview.

The Churchill star addressed his remarks about Depp during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 75-year-old actor said, “I just thought I was being a bit harsh. You know what it's like, you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke.”

“That was what happened, and I sort of regretted it. Because I'm not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip,” he added while admitting his guilt.

In his recently published memoir, Cox commented about Depp, writing, “Personable though I'm sure he is so overblown, so overrated.”

“I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let's face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face makeup, you don't have to do anything. And he didn't And subsequently, he's done even less,” Brian continued in his book.

Brian claimed that he was offered the role of Governor Swann in Pirates Of The Caribbean, which he turned down.

“It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film it was the most thankless, plus I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I've done,” he added.

