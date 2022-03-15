Kate Middleton scolds Prince George in shocking throwback from royal wedding

Kate Middleton may be a Duchess but knows when to put aside royal protocols to disciple her little ones, especially eldest son Prince George!

In a classic throwback moment, Kate and William’s oldest son Prince George got a royal scolding from his mom at aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding, which he attended as a page boy.

According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge was forced to give her son what seemed like a serious telling off after he was seen acting out at his aunt Pippa’s special day.

The then three-year-old prince reportedly threw a tantrum as he tried to copy his sister, little Princess Charlotte, as she accidentally stepped on the bride’s wedding dress.

When Kate caught George trying to step onto Pippa’s dress, she pulled him to the side and appeared to give him a piece of her mind which ultimately left him crying a tear or two before getting over it!

Pippa tied the knot with husband James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield and was seen in a stunning Giles Deacon bridal ensemble.