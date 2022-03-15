Britney Spears says her sons don’t ‘need’ her anymore as they are growing old

Britney Spears shared a emotional note about her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, as she highlighted the hard part of being a parent.

The Piece of Me singer wrote that her kids, who are growing older, don’t need their mother to take care of them anymore.

The singer took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself, dressed in a black short dress with red hearts, and one with her dog, Sawyer.

The 40-year-old singer started off about her caption about her Australian Shepherd, saying, “My baby is getting bigger…”

She then shifted to her boys, “I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY (expletive). They don't need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying!!!!”

“Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes!!!! Oh well … but Sawyer… Yes, he’s bigger but he will always need me and I like that!!!!” Britney added

Earlier, the singer had shared that her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, are very private and they don’t allow her to post their pictures online without permission.

