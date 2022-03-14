Queen Elizabeth’s obligations ‘under review’ as health deteriorates: report

Queen Elizabeth has sparked concern within the palace and has caused many palace officials to review her engagements amid deteriorating health fears.



This report has been brought forward by sources close to Express UK and according to her findings, “as committed to her duties of state as ever” but has facing health woes ever since she recovered from covid-19.

Especially considering her age and the fact that “frailties that come with living a long life.”

This report has come just days after the Queen addressed her own limitations to an in-person audience at Buckingham Palace. She was famously heard admitting, “well, as you can see, I can’t move” according to the Daily Mail.

Shortly thereafter aides revealed Queen Elizabeth is no longer able to walk her beloved corgi’s and according to the source, “She is not well enough. The Queen usually turns to her beloved corgis in time of crisis and stress and took them out almost every day after Philip fell ill and then died last year. They are an enormous source of solace, so it is a real shame.”