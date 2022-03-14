Scott Hall from WWE’s 'NWO' on life support following three heart attacks

Scott Hall, part of WWE's New World Order (nWo), was put on life support after multiple heart attacks

Wrestling legend Scott Hall, who rose to popularity in the 90s as part of the New World Order (nWo), was put on life support this week after suffering from multiple heart attacks, reported Fox.

According to reports, Hall recently underwent a hip surgery that met severe complications and led to three heart attacks that have left him on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

The news was shared by fellow wrestling legend Kevin Nash, who informed fans that Hall’s family is now planning to take him off life support after his condition was said to be unchanging.

“Once his family is in place, they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” wrote Nash.

He went on to add: “I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

Hall was massively popular in the early and late ‘90s thanks to his run as Razor Ramon on WWE before he went back to WCW where he formed a legendary partnership with Hulk Hogan and Nash titled the New World Order (nWo).