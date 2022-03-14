PTI’s MNA and TV personality Aamir Liaquat. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Complaining about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rude and "worst behaviour", the ruling PTI’s MNA and TV personality Aamir Liaquat on Sunday hinted at parting ways with the party after the voting on the no-trust motion.

Taking to Twitter, Liaquat told the prime minister, “Those who like you [still] stand with you despite your worst behaviour.”

Referring to the no-trust motion, the PTI’s lawmaker advised PM Imran that “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”, adding that it is a game of nerves.

Praying for the country's betterment, the lawmaker announced, “After that [voting on no-trust motion] our ways are separate.”

“May you be safe and if possible seek forgiveness [from God] in abundance,” he wrote.

The lawmaker said, “I will remember the reward you gave me in return for my loyalty.”

Number game

It is pertinent to mention here that the Opposition is holding negotiations with three allied parties of the ruling PTI – PMLQ, BAP, and the MQMP – in order to pass a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

These three parties have 17 representatives in the National Assembly. If these parties join the opposition, the PTI ruling alliance's strength will fall to 162 from 179, and the total number of MNAs in the unified opposition would rise to 179.

To pass the no-trust motion, the Opposition needed the backing of 172 MNAs. The NA currently has a total membership of 341 members, with one seat empty.