Here’s how Benedict Cumberbatch helped Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Cinematic Universe's character Dr. Stephen/Dr. Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home received massive praise from fans and critics as well.

In a recent interview, Cumberbatch talked about his work experience with co-star Tom Holland and revealed that he helped him while filming a crucial scene in NWH.

In conversation with Collider, the Sherlock actor recalled a particular scene when Holland was having a 'tough time' with the script.

While filming the action sequence atop of the Statue of Liberty, the Uncharted actor faced difficulty with the shoot and Cumberbatch helped him out.

He said, "we did the reshoots and I came up with this idea of, to show that I love him, I didn’t want him to make the sacrifice of being forgotten. He was like, “That’s gonna be in the film.” And I was like, “Okay, cool. That’s great.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released back in December 2021. The film received critical acclamation from fans and critics alike.