Anna Delvey approved Julia Garner’s take on her infamous accent in ‘Inventing Anna’

The real Anna Delvey seems to have no issues with Inventing Anna star Julia Garner’s take on her infamous accent in the Netflix hit, in fact, she says she approved it when the two met in prison.

Delvey, who is currently in ICE detention for overstaying her visa and is the subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna, made the revelation on a recent episode of Julia Fox’s podcast Forbidden Fruits.

Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, further shared that she only had one meeting with Garner in which she also made sure that the actress had her infamous accent down.

“It's just so weird, because the way you hear yourself — like your voice is just completely different when you hear yourself on TV,” said Delvey.

When Fox interjected to say that she would rate Garner’s accent a six out of 10, Delvey defended it, saying, “She was portraying me from like, 2015, 2016, 2017. So now I've spent the past four years just in the States. I was surrounded by Americans so maybe my accent was different.”

Calling in from Orange County Jail, Delvey also shared: “She (Garner) was very nice. She came to see me… and she is a very sweet girl.”

Delvey was convicted of defrauding multiple people, banks and hotels before she was arrested in 2017. She spent almost four years in prison, before being released in 2021 for good behaviour but was then taken into ICE custody for violating her visa terms.

She now faces deportation to Germany.