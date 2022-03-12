Mila Kunis talks 'weird' connection with native Ukraine despite living in USA

Mila Kunis admits Ukraine war has left her heart broken.

The Ukraine-native actor, who has spent her life in USA, shares that she feels a part of her heart has been ripped out amid the ongoing crisis.

Speaking with Maria Shriver on "Conversations Above the Noise" digital series, the No Strings Attached star admitted that she had never felt such pain before.

"I very much have always felt like an American. People were like, 'Oh, you're so Eastern European.' I was like, 'I'm so L.A. What do you mean?' " she joked. "My whole life I was like L.A. through and through. Then this happens — and mind you, we have friends in Ukraine, Ash and I went and met with [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy right before COVID. I've been there, but have always considered myself very much an American."

"This happens," she continued, "and I can't express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden I genuinely was, I was like, oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out. It was the weirdest feeling."

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing strong against Russian President Vladimir Putin's attacks on the country.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," Zelenskyy told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."