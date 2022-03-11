BTS' Jungkook finds it 'difficult' to perform at PTD concert without fans chant

BTS singer Jungkook opened up on performing at the Permission To Dance On Stage in Seoul concerts after government imposed 'cheering' ban in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria hit-maker dropped a video to share his experience of the much-anticipated shows.

“The thing is, especially in Korea, I usually get to hear the fans chant and sing with me,” he said.

“I didn’t get to hear that today though. And that made it really difficult for me today, to perform,” the 24-year-old K-pop idol expressed.

“I mean, it was still incredible. But I found it difficult. [it was] just kind of hard on me,” he added.

“It was like, I’m looking at ARMYs right in front of my eyes but I wasn’t hearing anything [from the audience] and they can’t get up and dance or anything. They had to stay seated. Yeah, it was just difficult to watch,” the My Time song-maker said.

“Overall, I felt extremely happy today. Just extremely happy. And, to be honest, I felt at home,” he talked about the first night of three-day concert, held on March 10.



