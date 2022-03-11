Kim Kardashian former intern slams star for free labour

Kim Kardashian is in trouble after passing comments about women and work ethic.
The 41-year-old is being called out by Celena Zavala, a programming director at CNN+, who earlier internet with Kim as her assistant.
"I worked my little college a** off for free for Kimberly," she wrote in response to Kim's allegedly mocking statement.
Zavala schools Kim after she talked about how women do not work these days.
"Get your f***ing a** up and work," she told Variety.
Zavala added, "So I better get some addendum in her saying "except Celene, she was amazing."
Earlier, Zavala re-tweeted a post from writer Jessica DeFino, who acused the Kardashians for underpaying her. Jessica added that she could barely fill up her car gas with the little money she was given in 2015.
