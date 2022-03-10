BTS’ Jungkook takes internet by storm with latest lip-piercing selfies

Globally famed k-pop band BTS is all set to take the stage with their upcoming, highly anticipated Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul.



Ahead of the concert, band member Jungkook has left fans into frenzy as he dropped a couple of selfies on his social media handle.

In the shared pictures on Instagram, the Dynamite singer is seen sitting in his car and sporting a white T-shirt, denim jacket, and a bowl hat look.

Just for the snaps, Jungkook, 24, took off his face mask and gave fans a peek at his famous lip piercing. The singer, who is called Golden Maknae by the ARMY, shared the selfies with the caption in Korean that translates to ''one day''- referring to only one day is left for the concert.

Jungkook’s picture went viral within minutes as ARMY lauded his new look and filled the comments section of his post with hearts. Bandmate J-Hope also commented on his post by writing, ''Post a selfie??''

Earlier, band leader RM and Suga also took to their individual IG handle and gave fans a glimpse into the concert.