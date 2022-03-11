Joaquin Phoenix in a new Napoleon avatar: See pictures here

Joaquin Phoenix to rule the screens as French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte

Joaquin Phoenix was seen shooting on the sets of his upcoming historical drama Napoleon.

The Oscar winner will play the lead as the French leader Napoleon Bonaparte in the Ridley Scott directorial.

The Joker actor was captured dressed as the 18th century military leader in Greenwich, south-east London in photos shared by The Daily Mail.





The movie, previously titled Kitbag, will focus on the life of the dictator as he rose to power through the lens of his relationship with Empress Joséphine.

The set of Joaquin Phoenix upcoming historical drama 'Napoleon' (Photo: Daily Mail)

The 47-year-old actor will be joined by Vanessa Kirby as French military leader and emperor’s wife Josephine and Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras.

Talking about his project, the House of Gucci director noted, “Napoleon is a man I've always been fascinated by.”

“He came out of nowhere to rule everything –but all the while he was waging a romantic war with his adulterous wife Josephine,” Ridley continued.

“He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn't, he conquered it to destroy her.”

“No actor could ever embody Napoleon like Joaquin,” he added.

The movie will be launched on Apple TV+ in 2023.