Amy Schumer admits looking at herself became 'tiring' before liposuction

Amy Schumer reveals looking at herself in the mirror became a task, right before she decided to get liposuction.
The 40-year-old told Hollywood Reporter that she reached to the pinnacle of vulnerability before she decided to go under the knife.
“It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” Schumer shared.
The actress, who had earlier got her uterus removed, further added that she noticed her body had the capacity to recover quickly.
“I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good,” Schumer said at the time.
The star added that she has been open about her procedure since she does not want to be untruthful to her fans.
“Everybody on camera is doing this s—, I just wanted to be real about it,” she said.
“I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery,” she confessed the first time.“It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”
Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson romance on television
Kim Kardashian is creating buzz with he recent advice to 'women in business'
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian earned themselves time to bond
Chris Brown was accused of sexual assault by a woman in January 2022
‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler was arrested in Atlanta after mistaken as bank robber
A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner stated that Saget had died from blunt head trauma