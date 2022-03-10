Kim Kardashian thinks women don’t ‘want to work these days’, netizens react

Kim Kardashian is at fans’ target who are helping the reality TV star get her facts straight following her recent advice to ‘women in business’ as she expressed that ‘nobody wants to work these days.’

During her conversation with Variety, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stated, “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your (expletive) up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

A clip from the video interview is making rounds on internet as fans are not impressed with the fashion mogul to assume that its women who are not making efforts to work.

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work,” she can be heard saying. “Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments,” Kardashian added.



Coming across the interview, netizens have been calling out the SKIMS founder who attacked her for having a wealthy father as she grew up in a posh area – Beverly Hills.

“I have no doubt Kim works, but everything is easier when you have millions of dollars and an army of people working for you,” one user wrote on Twitter.



