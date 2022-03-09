Queen Elizabeth will move between royal homes after leaving Buckingham

Queen Elizabeth is spoilt for choice between her different royal residences after it was confirmed that she will not be returning back to live in Buckingham Palace, reported The Daily Mail.
According to royal expert Richard Eden, the 95-year-old monarch, who’s spent two years at Windsor Castle during the pandemic, will “keep moving between her other homes”.
Mr Eden explained his deduction by pointing out that a vacancy advertisement had gone up on the Royal Household website for a ‘housekeeping assistant’, a position that ‘will involve travelling to other royal residences’.
The royal expert’s comments come just days after the Sunday Times confirmed that the Queen has decided to not return to Buckingham Palace again.
The Queen routinely travels to other royal residences; she takes breaks at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk and spends summers at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘golden era’ of multi-million dollar deals truly on the decline
Amrita Rao says she thought getting married would have an adverse effect on her acting career
Jennifer Lawrence confesses of daydreaming of life away from city
Justin Bieber makes a special dedication for his wife Hailey Bieber during concert performance
Blake Shelton penned down an adorable message for Gwen Stefani on Women's Day
HBO slammed for allegedly selling their subscriber information to social media giants