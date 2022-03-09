Queen Elizabeth will move between royal homes after leaving Buckingham

Queen Elizabeth is spoilt for choice between her different royal residences

Queen Elizabeth is spoilt for choice between her different royal residences after it was confirmed that she will not be returning back to live in Buckingham Palace, reported The Daily Mail.

According to royal expert Richard Eden, the 95-year-old monarch, who’s spent two years at Windsor Castle during the pandemic, will “keep moving between her other homes”.

Mr Eden explained his deduction by pointing out that a vacancy advertisement had gone up on the Royal Household website for a ‘housekeeping assistant’, a position that ‘will involve travelling to other royal residences’.

The royal expert’s comments come just days after the Sunday Times confirmed that the Queen has decided to not return to Buckingham Palace again.

The Queen routinely travels to other royal residences; she takes breaks at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk and spends summers at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.