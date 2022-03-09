Britney Spears reveals she's planning on 'having babies in Polynesia'

Britney Spears has amazed fans as the pop star revealed that she's planning on 'having babies in Polynesia'.



The 40-year-old Toxic star shared the life updates to Instagram with her fans and followers on Monday.

The singer shared a snap of her left hand, which was adorned with the round cut solitaire diamond engagement ring.

Britney also showcased her new nail art, which featured a bow and butterfly, with the adorable caption: “I’ve never done this before… I believe it’s called nail embellishments… when I was younger, I was called ‘baby lady.’

The star also uploaded a topless beach snap of her kneeling in the sea with the caption: “Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!!”

The post comes just days after Britney Spears referred to Asghari as her “husband”, prompting much speculation amongst her fans as to whether the couple had married in private.