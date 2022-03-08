VIDEO: David Warner’s dance moves during Pakistan-Australia Test match go viral

RAWALPINDI: Australia’s renowned cricketer David Warner never misses a chance to entertain the crowd with his dance moves.
A video of Warner dancing while fielding during the fifth day of the 1st Test between Pakistan and Australia is now making the rounds on the internet.
In the video, Warner can be seen standing on the boundary line when the music started playing in the stadium for a few seconds to amuse the audience and then he could not stop himself from showing off his dance moves.
Australia is currently on its historic tour of Pakistan. They will play three Tests, as many ODIs and one-off T20I against the home side.
