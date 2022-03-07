Ireland Baldwin details struggles with caffeine after anxiety attack diagnosis

Ireland Baldwin addresses concerns about‘ holding her caffeine’ ever since being diagnosed with anxiety and panic attacks.

The daughter of famed actor Alec Baldwin broke down her struggles in a candid post that offered fans a glimpse into her mental health woes as well.

The admission has been shared on Instagram and contains a caption that warns of an oncoming panic attack.

It also featured pictures of Ireland resting her head on her knees and curling her legs up against her stomach with a bright red flush upon her face.

The post read, “It’s anxiety attack time this morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack!”

“I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor,” the star went on to admit further down her caption.

“I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can’t cry or throw up anymore.”

To make matters worse “Coffee is major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety. If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn’t your friend!”

She also went on to address the obvious questions she might get from fans and added, “You’re probably asking why I drank it in the first place? Well that’s because I’m a silly goose.”

Plus “Writing this and being open with y’all about my struggles helps it pass.”

Before concluding she also added an invitation for conversation and education with the words, “If coffee makes you [expletive] your pants and makes you experience this, please share below!”

Fans immediately started flocking the comment section from then on, leaving advice, words of encouragement and stories of their own mental health woes.

