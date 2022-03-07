Royal family bashed for double standards for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage





The royal family has come under fire for having double standards for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the fallout of their explosive sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal expert Peter Hunt spoke to the Irish Times and said that the royal family could have done a lot more to accommodate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seeing how Prince Andrew was kept around even after his explosive sex abuse case.

He said: "Meghan was able to give a speech in South Africa about being a woman of colour who entered an institution that, to survive and prosper, needs to continue being the head of state in several other realms which are Commonwealth countries, and it failed to do enough to keep her within the institution.

"I mean, it’s an institution that adjusts and makes things up as it goes along.

"There’s a flag up, there’s a flag down. They can adjust their history when they need to.

"They’ve managed to find a mechanism whereby civilian Prince Edward can attend the Cenotaph wearing a military uniform.

"They could have found a mechanism whereby Harry could have carried on.

"The fact that they didn’t smacks of a level of cruelty."